The Sparks Firefighters Union presented a Declaration of No Confidence in Fire Chief Jim Reid’s leadership to the Sparks City Council today.
During the Sparks City Council meeting, nearly 25 members of Sparks Firefighters Union – Local 1265 and their supporters expressed significant concerns about the state of the department and the safety of Sparks citizens.
Comments made by the union's president highlighted issues around staffing, resources and a lack of leadership.
In a statement from the City of Sparks today, Sparks Fire Chief Jim Reid says, "I deeply care about the employees at the Sparks Fire Department, many of whom I’ve worked with for more than 20 years. I am extremely disappointed that union representatives have chosen to shut down communication with me and have instead decided to air their frustrations publicly."
According to the union, today's declaration was supported by nearly 85 percent of Sparks Firefighters.