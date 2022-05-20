Elections for Federal, State, County, and even City offices are June 14th, and the first step is making sure that you are registered. Go onto nvsos.gov and head to register to vote. There you can start up a new registration or check your existing status. This is also where you can go to check the status of your ballot after you cast it... which is important if your ballot has a signature challenge or any other issue with the ballot.
Election officials also want the public to know that the mail-in ballots may be a bit confusing due to a mistake in envelopes. Despite what the instructions say, the return envelopes do not have a peel/seal function.
“It's a regular envelope so they can lick them to seal them, they can use a glue stick, we would not advise liquid glue, that can spill and make quite a mess, or clear scotch tape is a great way to seal those ballots to get them back to us," said Jamie Rodriguez with Nevada Government Affairs.
But what happens if you don't want a mail-in ballot?
“In order to opt out of a mail ballot for the coming election, it has to be done no less than 60 days before the election,” said Deputy Secretary of State for Elections, Mark Wlaschin.
If you did opt out after the 60 day deadline, you essentially opted out of getting a mail in ballot for future elections. If you still want to vote in person, don't worry, you still can, just bring in your mail-in ballot to a voting location and surrender it.
But what if you shredded it or lost it?
“You have to sign an affirmation stating that you have not cast that ballot previously," said Wlaschin.
If you changed your party affiliation or address recently, you may likely get sent two ballots, with the first one now becoming suspended. This can get a little confusing as to which one is valid.
“In that situation, instead of playing the 50/50 odds, best bet is to set those aside or even contact the registrars office and say I'm confused as to which ballot is mine, I hate to say it but I would like to get another one," said Wlaschin.
Voting officials say if you have any questions at all, try to avoid social media and call or email them directly at either the Registrar of Voters office at 775-328-3670, electionsdepartment@washoecounty.gov or the Secretary of State's office at 775-684-5708 sosmail@sos.nv.gov