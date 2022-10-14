The 37th annual Craft Faire at McQueen High School in Reno runs all weekend long. The three-day festival benefits the school, helps the local food bank, and puts a spotlight on local artists. It's where you find the one-of-a-kind.
"One of the stipulations to be in this craft fair is everything has to be handmade, nothing can be commercially bought," said local artist Patricia LaRose. "So if people want to get something different, something eclectic, something no one else has, this is the place to do it."
The fair brings in artisans from all over the region, some year after year. For LaRose, jewelry making runs in the family. She started her business, Gracious Chaos, a few years back.
"My father was a jeweler for most of my life, but I was never was interested until he passed a couple of years ago," she said. "And then I decided to pick it up. I do raw stone into jewelry, I do stone in resin, which preserves the stone, and I do resin stuff as well."
She finds inspiration all around her.
"Stone are all around us, I find stones everywhere, I find things with energy everywhere; our world is made up of energy," she said. "I wouldn't be doing this if one day I didn't walk into a store and felt energy from a stone."
It's energy that's passed on through her craft.
"My natural stone necklaces work as a grid, so they work as a grid to give off energy for certain things. And some of them are just pretty," LaRose said.
And craft fairs like these are a way to share it all.
"Especially doing what I do because I get a feel for what people kind of need in their life, you just get a sense," she said. "It's much better when you can meet people in person because people feel different energies in different ways. It doesn't matter what art you do, some sort of creativity is good for the human body."
The McQueen Craft Fair runs Friday through Sunday. Proceeds from admission benefit the McQueen Booster Guild, a nonprofit, and there's a discount on admission for donations to the local food bank.
More information: https://www.facebook.com/McQueen.Craft.Faire