The next generation is getting hands-on STEM experience in renewable energy, and it turns out Reno is a world class place to do it.
The non-profit Envirolution is putting on their Project Recharge to train teachers on ways to instruct lessons on renewable energy and sustainability to K-12 students across Nevada.
You'll see no c02 emissions at Steamboat Geothermal Complex.
The net-carbon facility is generating enough energy to power up to 50-thousand homes per hour.
Envirolution is taking science teachers there as a part of Project ReCharge ReFresh.
It's refresher training for the program's "master teachers" to then go on to train K-12 school teachers to instruct their students on renewable energy and sustainability in the new school year.
"The teachers just learned about a geothermal energy unit this morning, and geothermal is one of those really great renewable sources. It doesn't have to depend on whether the sun is rising or setting, if the wind is blowing, so it's really great grid power. So, it's really great to sustain that power during the nighttime, and we happen to be an amazing geothermal resource here in Nevada." explained Washoe County School District Science Teacher and Project ReCharge Master Teacher.
The project is in collaboration with the Career Quest Program, where students will go on interactive tours of Steamboat Geothermal Complex and other renewable energy facilities to see a wide array of STEM professionals in action.
"We're very fortunate to have some of the world's best geologists, geophysicists, chemists, working right here in Ormat and so this is an opportunity to share some of that knowledge with our local teachers and showing of the kind of green economy that can come with these sustainable facilities," said Ormat Technologies Government Affairs Manager Kerry Rohrmeier.
Ormat Technologies is the company that runs Steamboat Geothermal Complex. They employ thousands of people and generate geothermal energy around the world.
Ormat's headquarters is in Northern Nevada which has some of the hottest geothermal temperatures in the world.
This advantage in geology will help the entire state of Nevada reach it's constitutionally mandated goal of drawing 50% of all electricity from renewables by 2030.
Transportation company 'My Ride To Work' is collaborating with Project Recharge by offering free tours for all students and teachers to Steamboat Geothermal Complex.
To learn more about Project ReCharge, visit the Envirolution website.