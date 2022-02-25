Students from Traner Middle School partnered with Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful to clean Pat Baker Park today.
It's the same community some of the students live and play at. The goal was to have the cleanup be something they are proud of.
"I can guarantee you when they come here after school, they will feel that sense of pride," says Jamie Hawkins, Teacher.
28 students picked up trash, weeds and cleared the snow. Most of them, very excited to be out in the sun, doing something for the community. This is part of Traner Middle School’s 2022 “Kindness Month.”
"After all of the cleaning it makes you feel better abut yourself, like you did something," says student, Marisa Nuno.