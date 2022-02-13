This Sunday, Super Bowl 56 kicked off. With that comes watching football and spending time with friends and family. Unfortunately drinking and driving can also occur.
The Nevada State Police Highway Patrol says every Super Bowl, including this year, they'll have more troopers patrolling the city and highways for impaired drivers. Creating not just one, but many DUI checkpoints all around our local area.
Charles Caster, the Public Information Officer for the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol, Division Northern Command West tells us "We're going to have folks out there working the roads, enforcing our traffic laws and looking for drivers that are impaired."
He says they do this for many holidays throughout the year that could have drinking involved. He lists off a few such as New years, 4th of July, Memorial weekend and the Super Bowl. He says if you do plan on drinking, you need to have a plan to get home or to your next destination.
Caster explains how a possible plan could be made before you start drinking "They have a designated driver, they call a friend, a taxi, and Uber a Lyft. One of those services... and make sure that they're not the ones getting behind the wheel if there's a chance even the slightest chance they could be impaired."
But we did ask some people watching the Super Bowl what their plans to stay safe tonight were.
Antonio Brunetto, from San Jose tells us "Well I don't drink and drive, If I have to get somewhere I'll just take an Uber or a Lyft."
Lynn Siedschleg, from Phoenix Arizona says "Do something... don't drive, whatever you do don't drive."
Edwin Lugo, from Modesto California adds "Don't drive, call a friend and be safe."
Caster adds "We want everybody to have a great time this Super Bowl weekend. We want everybody to enjoy themselves, but be responsible when doing that."
On a holiday weekend or Super Bowl Sunday, accidents can happen, so you need to stay aware of emergency vehicles on the road, just like any day of the year.
Caster reminds everyone "You are required by state law to move to the right and slow down if possible."
If you are going out on this Super Bowl Sunday, remember to have a plan, and stay safe and aware.
Caster says "We just like to remind everyone to drive safe and be responsible this holiday weekend."