Update, October 7, 2022:
Washoe County School District will have full transportation services for all students beginning Monday, October 10.
The rotating temporary suspensions in bus service have been lifted.
The district will continue to use “bus hubs,” where students gather to catch the bus together, as this helps us use our staff and vehicles most efficiently. If you have questions, please visit www.washoeschools.net/transportation.
The Washoe County School District will continue its rotating bus schedule in the beginning of the new school year.
The district has been struggling with staffing shortages particularly in the transportation sector, but it hopes to have enough bus drivers by fall break so all students can have access to transportation every day.
Parents say it's a struggle to try and plan their weeks out to drop off and pick up their kids from school, but one parent of 10 kids says it's not so bad.
Sam Brown, a Washoe County School District parent explains. "It does take a couple hours, but like I said we're fortunate in that aspect and luckily we live closer to where the schools are so we’re not having to commute too far.”
Brown says right now out of all of 10 kids, five, soon to be six of them, are using the bus system two in high school and four in elementary school.
He mentions with their kids going to different schools they have to make two trips for drop off and pick up, but he's thankful the district is so communicative "I like that the school district puts it out there months in advance so we just know and have to plan around it."
To get the daily hub system the school district had before it established the rotating bus schedule, a total of 230 drivers are needed. Right now they’re short about 20 to 25 drivers.
School district staff say they're doing everything they can to not only find new hires, but also retain the employees they currently have. Brown says "It's unfortunate that they can’t get more people but it seems to be everywhere at every industry struggling, but you know you've got to make due with what you can."
Adam Searcy, the WCSD Chief Facilities Management Officer explains more "We've offered a $5.00 per hour base wage increase to all of our drivers. That's effective as we speak. There's a $2,000 referral bonus to all existing school district employees who refer a new bus driver."
He also says when hiring new bus drivers, safety and training is the most important thing. As of now, anyone newly hired in the district as a bus driver will also receive a $2,000 incentive.