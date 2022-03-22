Western Nevada College( WNC) recently acquired a fire engine that served the Carson City community for nearly 30 years with the purpose to support WNC’s efforts in establishing a fire science degree program.
Earlier in March, the Nevada System of Higher Education approved the degree program, which is set to launch in the fall.
While the engine is well-worn, it still can maneuver around campus and is a great opportunity to familiarize the students with the engine’s utility.
Terry Mendez, EMS and Paramedicine coordinator for the college, is excited to introduce this program, which will provide certification for entry-level firefighters and will supplement the already established EMS program as most fire agencies encourage dual certifications.
“We are beyond grateful for the donation and support from Chief Slamon and the entire Carson City Fire Department,” Mendez said.
Once the fire science program is established and running it will serve as a direct pipeline for prospective recruits for the Capital City Regional Fire Academy.
The Capital City Regional Fire Academy is located in Carson City and is the largest training program in Northern Nevada.
“We are excited about the opportunities the partnership with the college brings and the repurpose of a fire engine that has proudly served our community for nearly 30 years,” Carson City Fire Chief Sean Slamon said. “It was a frontline fire engine for about 15 years in the organization and served as backup for the last 15 years. It's an honor to share it with the college and to support the training and education of our future firefighters. This partnership will bring many advantages to Carson City Fire.”
Each fire department enforces its own training standards, and many joined the Northern Nevada/California Firefighter Interagency Recruitment and Examination Consortium screening and testing program. The consortium is currently administered by the collaborative efforts of Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District, Central Lyon County Fire Protection District, North Tahoe Fire Protection District, North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District, Storey County Fire Protection District, East Fork Fire Protection District and the Carson City Fire Department, with Carson City Human Resources managing the recruitment process.