If you're looking for work development and certification, a new career academy is offering affordable and fast-paced training into the workforce.
Charter Career Academy and Charter Apprenticeships are now options in our area.
They say almost everything they do is aiming at certification. They offer training to help those who are looking to get back to the workforce maybe in a different role. Jobs they offer credentials to include medical assistant, dental assistant and pharmacy technician.
"Potential students were pulled and asked why they are not going to school, availability and access, and affordability and access online in a digital world 24/7 are two of the challenges we are going to combat," says Shane Reeder, director of new business and innovative program. Reeder says students can start taking classes any day of the year, and don't have to wait to a new semester to begin.