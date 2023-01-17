EmployNV is getting ready to host some events to help job seekers take the next step.
FALLON - EmployNV Career Hub in Fallon invites jobseekers to a meet with a Veteran Employment Specialist for assistance and answering questions regarding employment services! This event will be held on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the William N. Pennington Life Center, 952 S. Maine Street in Fallon. Registration is encouraged at the EmployNV.gov calendar and walk-ins are welcome!
SPARKS - EmployNV Career Hub in Sparks invites jobseekers to a Mock Interview Workshop! This event will be held on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the EmployNV Career Hub, 2281 Pyramid Way in Sparks. Another session will be held on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Registration is encouraged at bit.ly/InterviewWorkshop-Jan18 and walk-ins are welcome!
RENO - Nevadaworks invites all Employers and Business owners to attend the Northern Nevada Workforce Alliance meeting to participate with business and workforce development to strategize on matters of importance in the Northern Nevada workforce system. There are no fees or dues, and all businesses are encouraged to participate! The meeting will be held on Thursday, January 19, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Reno Town Mall, 4001 S Virginia Street in Reno in the mall conference room upstairs. If unable to attend in-person, you can join virtually at meet.goto.com/164277245.
CARSON CITY - EmployNV Business Hub invites jobseekers to a Healthcare industry Job Fair! Absolute Dental, Interim Healthcare, Nevada Health Centers, Mission Senior Living, Tancell Care, Carson Valley Medical Center, Your Choice Home Health Care, Rite of Passage, U.S. Dept. of Justice - Federal Bureau of Prisons, and Western Nevada College are expected to attend. The job fair will be held on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the EmployNV Business/Career Hub, 1929 N. Carson Street. Registration is encouraged at bit.ly/HealthcareJobFair-Jan25, and walk-ins are welcome.
For additional information, go to EmployNV.gov.
(DETR contributed to this report.)