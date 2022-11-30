(November 30, 2022) Today, the Nevada Division of Welfare and Supportive Services and The Children’s Cabinet announced a partnership to support the state’s early childhood education (ECE) workforce.
With the goal of building an early childhood system in Nevada that attracts, prepares, supports, and retains a qualified, diverse workforce, stakeholders are coming together to ensure recent federal and state investments are used to support ECE professionals and the families they serve.
“Families need to be confident in the care and education their children are receiving, and we know strong, supported ECE staff lead to supported families who can work, receive job or vocational training, or continue their education,” said Karissa Loper Machado, Agency Manager of the State Child Care and Development Program.
“This partnership and the convening of these stakeholders will help us to better understand the needs, next steps and best practices to provide a strong start for our youngest Nevadans.”
More than 60 stakeholders across the state have come together to inform the development of the framework which will guide future funding opportunities and strategic planning efforts.
The group, composed of educators across different ECE settings, state and non-profit program administrators, ECE employers, and the Nevada System of Higher Education, will outline the priorities and a phased approach to strengthen the ECE workforce throughout Nevada.
“This partnership is vital as we come together to ensure we have robust career pathways, educational opportunities, and the needed supports for those caring for and educating our children,” said Marty Elquist, Supporting Early Education & Development Department Director at The Children’s Cabinet. “Thank you to all of the stakeholders who are joining our efforts to develop a unifying framework.”
Using the Power to the Profession Unifying Framework developed by the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC), the State Division of Welfare and Supportive Services, The Children’s Cabinet, and statewide partners will outline a comprehensive vision taking into account ECE educational opportunities, compensation and working conditions, credentials and professional development, and other factors impacting the ECE workforce.