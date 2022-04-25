Washoe County’s Link Piazzo Dog Park in Hidden Valley Regional Park will close starting Monday, April 25 until May 27, 2022 for turf maintenance.
Seasonal turf maintenance at the dog park takes place every spring and fall in order to keep the lawn areas healthy and the dog park in the best possible condition.
The closure is only temporary and can also provide an opportunity for people and their pets to find new places within the Truckee Meadows and surrounding areas to enjoy.
Other off-leash options include:
Whitaker Park Dog Park, 550 University Terrace, Reno, NV 89503
Sparks Marina Park Dog Park, 300 Howard Dr., Sparks, Nevada 89434
Rancho San Rafael Regional Park pasture, 1595 North Sierra St., Reno, NV 89503
From Washoe County