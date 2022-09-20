- NAME: Adam Laxalt
- AGE: 44
- PARTY AFFILIATION: Republican
- DAY JOB: Attorney
- EDUCATION: Georgetown University – Undergraduate and Law School
- HOW LONG YOU HAVE LIVED IN NEVADA:
I was born at Saint Mary’s Hospital in Reno and then moved out of state as a child when my single mom sought work in Washington. After college, law school, service in the Navy and a deployment in Iraq, I returned to Nevada in 2011 with my wife, Jaime, where we started our family, and now raise our 4 kids.
WRITE A BRIEF (TWO TO THREE SENTENCES) SUMMARY OF YOUR PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE THAT WOULD ENABLE YOU TO PERFORM THE DUTIES OF THIS OFFICE:
- As Nevada’s attorney general, I established the first-of-its-kind Office of Military Legal Assistance, which helped those serving in the military access free legal services, the bipartisan “Prescription for Addiction” initiative to fight opioid abuse, the “Financial Fraud and Guardianship Abuse Unit” to help protect elderly Nevadans from identity theft and scams, and regular Law Enforcement Summits to help state, local, and tribal law enforcement agencies work together to fight crime. Most importantly, I increased protections for victims of domestic violence, expanded resources for victims, and worked with law enforcement to process more than 8,000 rape kits from Nevada's backlog, which had left victims waiting for justice for years before action was taken.
WHAT IS YOUR TOP PRIORITY IF ELECTED?
- My top priority will be to stop Joe Biden from destroying the economy and bring back American prosperity. $5 gas prices, 15.4% inflation, and ever-increasing taxes, all of which Cortez-Masto continues to vote for, are making life unbearable for Nevadans. I will stop the reckless spending causing record inflation and I'll work to remove leftist limitations on American energy resources that increase prices at the pump. Simple, common-sense solutions can get our economy back on track, but first we must stop Cortez-Masto, who rubber-stamps Biden’s radical economic agenda almost 100% of the time.
IN JUST A FEW SENTENCES: WHAT DO YOU BELIEVE IS THE BIGGEST PROBLEM FACING OUR COUNTRY, AND HOW WOULD YOU FIX IT?
- The biggest problem for America right now is our open border. Democrats like Cortez-Masto refuse to acknowledge that our Southern border is wide open and that millions of illegal immigrants are invading our country. Since Biden took office, 4.9 million illegal immigrants have crossed the border, and 900,000 of those illegal immigrants have escaped law enforcement and moved into our country untraced. When we win the Senate, we will force Joe Biden to secure the border and enforce our immigration laws.
INFLATION AND HOUSING PRICES ARE AT RECORD HIGHS—WHAT’S YOUR PLAN TO HELP NEVADANS WHO ARE STRUGGLING FINANCIALLY?
- The key to bringing down inflation, housing prices, gas prices, and solving supply chain issues is to stop congress from passing Biden’s insane economic policies. We must revive American energy production and lower taxes. I will vote to rebuild our energy independence and get rid of the tax increases that Cortez-Masto voted for just a few weeks ago. Even as a Democrat, Cortez-Masto could have used her deciding vote in the Senate to negotiate some form of economic relief for Nevadans, but she never has. She always rubberstamps Biden’s socialist policies without question. Cortez-Masto’s deciding vote in the Senate has allowed Biden to destroy our economy. When I’m in office I will rebuild our economy by opposing Biden’s socialist policies.
IF THE LEGAL RIGHT TO ABORTION WERE TO COME UP FOR A VOTE IN CONGRESS, WOULD YOU VOTE FOR IT? WHY OR WHY NOT?
- The Dobbs decision moved authority on this issue back to the states and locally elected leaders where it belongs. Despite Cortez Masto’s lies, I will not vote to implement a full abortion ban at the federal level. I am pro-life Republican who respects the rule of law and what the Supreme Court and Nevada’s voters have decided. Abortion has been settled law in Nevada for over 30 years, and only Nevada’s voters have the right to change that law, not the governor or state legislature.
IN ONE SENTENCE: WHAT’S THE MOST IMPORTANT THING VOTERS SHOULD KNOW ABOUT YOU?
- Voters should know that I care deeply about our nation, which is why I joined the Navy and served in Iraq and why I served as Nevada’s our Attorney General. As I did then, I will work every day to protect and defend our Constitution, our individual liberties, and the limitations on our federal government not to interfere with every aspect of our daily lives. I will work to restore these liberties and protections against government overreach into the lives of each and every Nevadan.
YES OR NO: WILL YOU ACCEPT THE RESULTS OF THIS ELECTION, WHETHER YOU WIN OR LOSE?
- We look forward to Catherine Cortez Masto conceding defeat in November