- NAME: Barry Cameron Lindemann
- AGE: 57
- PARTY AFFILIATION: unaffiliated
- DAY JOB: Asset manager/commercial mortgage financing
- EDUCATION: MBA Pepperdine University
- HOW LONG YOU HAVE LIVED IN NEVADA: 20 years
WRITE A BRIEF (TWO TO THREE SENTENCES) SUMMARY OF YOUR PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE THAT WOULD ENABLE YOU TO PERFORM THE DUTIES OF THIS OFFICE:
- My work ethic comes from growing up on a ranch. I put myself through college and became employed in various advertising and television jobs. I moved to Las Vegas in 2000 and worked construction erecting buildings and cell towers. I then transitioned to finance and began a career in asset management and commercial loans. When systems are broken that is when I thrive.
WHAT IS YOUR TOP PRIORITY IF ELECTED?
- 1. Restore Lake Mead water levels by getting the Bureau of Reclamation to unilaterally enact my plan to allocate water shares by percentages and not acre feet. 2. Bring inflation down by curbing government spending, lowering taxes, and deregulating businesses. 3. Recast student loans at the Fed Funds rate and eliminate default interest and penalties to prompt reasonable loan payment. 4. Have government insure a straight-line mortgage loan so people pay down their home loans faster. 5. Close the Southern Border until a pragmatic policy can be enacted. 6. Create a responsible energy plan that augments tradition energy with green energy. This will allow markets to open to oil production and reduce gas prices. 7. Ensure all women have the freedom to choose.
IN JUST A FEW SENTENCES: WHAT DO YOU BELIEVE IS THE BIGGEST PROBLEM FACING OUR COUNTRY, AND HOW WOULD YOU FIX IT?
- More federal debt will bankrupt the United States. Government is run poorly as it favors special interests for policy generation. Policy should always have the best interests of the citizens first. This starts with making government operate within budgetary guidelines.
INFLATION AND HOUSING PRICES ARE AT RECORD HIGHS—WHAT’S YOUR PLAN TO HELP NEVADANS WHO ARE STRUGGLING FINANCIALLY?
- Lower taxes, deregulation to encourage private investment in businesses to either start or expand in the community. This in turn will provide employment for the population which will stimulate other businesses. Current interest rates should be held in check as we allow free markets to work the economy out of the recession. People need a well-run economy, so we never find ourselves in a recession again.
IF THE LEGAL RIGHT TO ABORTION WERE TO COME UP FOR A VOTE IN CONGRESS, WOULD YOU VOTE FOR IT? WHY OR WHY NOT?
- This issue should not cast either side as evil. Only women endure the physical and mental effects of the procedure. Then they live with it. It is not a decision taken lightly and if it is available to a survivor of incest and rape, then it must be available to all women. I trust women to make the right choice.
IN ONE SENTENCE: WHAT’S THE MOST IMPORTANT THING VOTERS SHOULD KNOW ABOUT YOU?
- No one or group has control over my decisions.
YES OR NO: WILL YOU ACCEPT THE RESULTS OF THIS ELECTION, WHETHER YOU WIN OR LOSE?
- Yes.