NAME: Brandon Davis
AGE: 39
PARTY AFFILIATION: Libertarian Party
DAY JOB: CEO, multi-business owner
EDUCATION: Southern Illinois University
HOW LONG YOU HAVE LIVED IN NEVADA: 10 Years
WRITE A BRIEF (TWO TO THREE SENTENCES) SUMMARY OF YOUR PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE THAT WOULD ENABLE YOU TO PERFORM THE DUTIES OF THIS OFFICE: I’ve created successful businesses, sit on boards of organizations, and am a leader in a statewide organization. I’m a taxpayer, a father, and a Nevadan who’s traveled this state and understands what it takes to lead it.
WHAT IS YOUR TOP PRIORITY IF ELECTED?
Reduce wasteful government spending, get more money back to taxpayers through cuts, fix our broken public education system, and reduce restrictions and barriers on businesses to boost our economy.
IN JUST A FEW SENTENCES: WHAT DO YOU BELIEVE IS THE BIGGEST PROBLEM FACING OUR STATE, AND HOW WOULD YOU FIX IT?
Our state is one of the worst in the U.S. in spending, welfare dependency, and unemployment. Our PEBP and PERS programs are mismanaged and over-bloated. Prevailing wage rates are 60% above the market on a weighted-average basis. Expenditures should never exceed revenues, and I will work to make sure wasteful spending isn’t a burden on Nevada taxpayers.
INFLATION AND HOUSING PRICES ARE AT RECORD HIGHS—WHAT’S YOUR PLAN TO HELP NEVADANS WHO ARE STRUGGLING FINANCIALLY?
Inflation is at a record high because of government spending and frivolous money printing. I’ll work to reduce government spending and implement tax cuts to get money back to Nevadans. I’ll also work towards occupational licensing reform to allow more Nevadans to create sustainable careers faster. A lack of available land, draconian zoning laws, and unnecessary burdens on developers are all government-initiated factors to why housing prices are so high. I will remove government-initiated barriers to more housing being developed, which will create more supply and reduce prices.
ABORTION IS CURRENTLY PROTECTED UNDER STATE LAW. WOULD YOU SUPPORT AN INITIATIVE TO CHANGE THAT OR ADD RESTRICTIONS TO THE PROCEDURE?
I support, and will fight for, a woman’s right to choose. I will not support any initiative to remove the current protections of reproductive freedoms we currently have in Nevada.
IN ONE SENTENCE: WHAT’S THE MOST IMPORTANT THING VOTERS SHOULD KNOW ABOUT YOU?
I am not the typical establishment candidate who will sell you out to special interest groups, rather, I am the voice of the politically homeless who are done with the crony politics driving the two-party duopoly system.
YES OR NO: WILL YOU ACCEPT THE RESULTS OF THIS ELECTION, WHETHER YOU WIN OR LOSE?
Yes