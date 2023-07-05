In partnership with the Washoe County School District and Immunize Nevada, Community Health Alliance is hosting back-to-school vaccine clinics at various high schools in July and August for students needing the required vaccines for the next school year.

They will be offering vaccines including Tdap, MCV4, HPV, Hepatitis A, and others.

Students entering the 7th and 12th grades in any school in Nevada must receive the MCV4 vaccine against meningitis. That means that students 10 years or older must have at least one dose of this meningitis vaccine, and those who are 16 must have a second dose of this vaccine.

Scheduling an appointment is preferred, however, walk-ins are welcome. Bring your identification card, vaccine records if you are new to Nevada, and your insurance card, if applicable.

To book an appointment, click on this line.

A parent or legal guardian must be present during the appointment.

If your child is under the age of four and needs to establish care with a medical provider, call (775) 329-6300 to make an appointment at Community Health Alliance.

All six Community Health Alliance locations are accepting new patients.

