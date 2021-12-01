For nearly 20 years, Kristen Remington has called the 2 News studio her second home. The two-time Emmy award winning Evening Anchor and Health Watch reporter started at KTVN in 2003 after graduating with honors from the University of Southern California. The former "Miss Nevada Teen USA" grew up right here in Reno! She graduated from McQueen before studying Broadcast Journalism and Communications in the Entertainment Industry at USC. She has since earned an Edward R. Murrow Award, two Associated Press Awards and a national Gracie Award for her work.
Kristen represented Nevada as one of seven reporters from around the country to interview President Obama inside the White House. While her coverage in Washington, D.C. marks one of her greatest career accomplishments, her most memorable story centered around a little boy with anemia.
As Kristen shared Garrett's story, she learned she has a special blood type crucial for sick children and cancer patients. It was an honor for her to watch him receive her blood during one of her regular donations.
Kristen was also honored on the same stage as Jane Pauley for her 'Breast Cancer 2 Bikini' half-hour special. She followed a group of cancer survivors for six months as they worked to reclaim their bodies after treatment. The end result was a fitness competition.
When Kristen is not on-set, you will find her chauffeuring her little ones around town, working out or emceeing events. From summiting Mt. Whitney to a fitness competition and marathon, she enjoys being active. The busy mom believes "health is wealth" after her husband fought Leukemia while she was pregnant.
Kristen has served on a number of boards including the Truckee Meadows Law Enforcement Chaplaincy, the Local Emergency Planning Committee and Think Kindness. The Nevada Women's Fund named Kristen a "Woman of Achievement" and she was honored to receive the "20 Under 40" award through the Young Professionals Network. Kristen also received the title of "Celebrity of the Year" by the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Northern Nevadans have voted Kristen "Best Local Anchor" eight times in the Reno News & Review