A two-day prostitution sting operation conducted by local law enforcement agencies has resulted in the arrest of 12 people in Reno.
On Wednesday and Thursday, law enforcement conducted a two-day operation to combat sex purchasers and other crimes involving sexual exploitation, in Reno.
The operation included personnel from the regional Human Exploitation and Trafficking (H.E.A.T) unit, the Sparks Police Department, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI Northern Nevada Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, the FBI Northern Nevada Safe Streets Task Force, the University of Nevada Police Department – Northern Command, the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Washoe County School District Police, the Regional Sex Offender Notification Unit, The Reno Police Department Downtown Enforcement Team, Nevada Department of Corrections, Homeland Security Investigations and the Nevada Gaming Control Board.
The goal of the operation was to target sex purchasers, who were attempting to purchase sex from both adults and juveniles, along with those attempting to engage in sexual activity with juveniles.
Detectives were solicited by individuals via various online platforms, and through their conversations, the individuals arranged to engage in sexual activity with the undercover detectives.
During the operation, law enforcement contacted and arrested 12 individuals who arrived at the meet location.
Five individuals were arrested for misdemeanor Solicitation of an Adult for Prostitution. Seven individuals were arrested on felony charges for attempting to engage in sexual activity, with someone they believed to be a juvenile.
- Francisco DaSilva
Luring of a Child with the use of a computer to engage in sexual conduct
Attempted Statutory Sexual Seduction
Attempted Child Abuse
- Joshua Wright
Luring of a Child with the use of a computer to engage in sexual conduct
Attempted Statutory Sexual Seduction
Attempted Child Abuse
- Mason Kamerer
Luring of a Child with the use of a computer to engage in sexual conduct
Attempted Statutory Sexual Seduction
Attempted Child Abuse
- Matthew Villafuerte
Luring of a Child with the use of a computer to engage in sexual conduct
Attempted Statutory Sexual Seduction
Attempted Child Abuse
Attempted Kidnapping of a child
Attempt to use/permit minor to be a subject of sexual portrayal
Eluding
- Fabricio Ponce
Luring of a Child with the use of a computer to engage in sexual conduct
Attempted Statutory Sexual Seduction
Attempted Child Abuse
- Alex Garcia-Cordona
Luring of a Child with the use of a computer to engage in sexual conduct
Attempted Statutory Sexual Seduction
Attempted Child Abuse
Attempted Kidnapping
- Ismael Carillo
Luring of a Child with the use of a computer to engage in sexual conduct x2
Attempted Statutory Sexual Seduction x2
Attempted Child Abuse x2
Misdemeanor Arrests:
- William Gillette
Customer solicit/ engage in prostitution
- Amardeep Misha
Customer solicit/ engage in prostitution
- Travis Peek
Customer solicit/ engage in prostitution
- George George
Customer solicit/ engage in prostitution
- Nathan Carter
Customer solicit/ engage in prostitution