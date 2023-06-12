U.S. Senators Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) and Jacky Rosen(D-Nev.) announced $11,975,000 in funding for the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe to build “Indian Route 35,” also known as Wadsworth Bypass Road, through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Nationally Significant Federal Lands and Tribal Projects (NSFLTP) program.
This road will help create a means for through-traffic to bypass Wadsworth, Nevada, and provide a safer and more efficient route for everyone.
“Building ‘Indian Route 35’ will make a big difference for the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe by improving safety and reducing traffic congestion in a critical corridor in Tribal territory,” said Senator Cortez Masto. “I will always work to make sure Native communities in Nevada get the federal support they need, and I will continue working to bring in resources to rebuild our roads and bridges and create more good-paying jobs in Nevada.”
“I’m proud to announce that the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that I helped write and pass is continuing to deliver for Nevadans by connecting our state,” said Senator Rosen. “This new funding will build a new road to better connect the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe with communities in northern Nevada.”
The Wadsworth Bypass Road is a singular, continuous federally-owned Tribal transportation facility proposed as a two-lane 2.91 mile long rural road with grading and drainage, asphalt pavement, and intersection improvements.
(Office of Senator Catherine Cortez Masto)