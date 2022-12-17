18 Arrested in Prostitution and Child Exploitation Sting

Local law enforcement conducted a two day operation to combat sex purchasers and other crimes involving sexual exploitation, in Sparks on December 15 and 16, 2022.
The goal of the operation was to target those attempting to purchase sex from both adults and juveniles, along with those attempting to engage in sexual activity with juveniles.
Detectives were solicited by individuals on various online platforms, and after talking, the individuals arranged to engage in sexual activity with the undercover detectives.
During the operation, law enforcement contacted and arrested 18 individuals who arrived at the meet location. Twelve individuals were arrested for misdemeanor Solicitation of an Adult for Prostitution and two of those individuals were also charged with an additional felony crime. Six individuals were arrested on felony charges for attempting to engage in sexual activity, with someone they believed to be a juvenile.
The agencies involved included the regional Human Exploitation and Trafficking (H.E.A.T) unit, the Sparks Police Department, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI Northern Nevada Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, the FBI Northern Nevada Safe Streets Task Force, the University of Nevada Police Department – Northern Command, the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Washoe County School District Police, the Regional Sex Offender Notification Unit, The Reno Police Department Downtown Enforcement Team, Nevada Department of Corrections, and the Nevada Gaming Control Board.
If you have information regarding sex trafficking or prostitution, please contact HEAT at 775 325-6470.
Felony Arrests:
Daniel Mariscal
Luring of a Child (2)
Attempted Statutory Sexual Seduction
Attempted Child Abuse
Vijaykrishna Merugu
Assault with Deadly Weapon of Protected Person
Customer solicit/ engage in prostitution
Brandon Carr
Solicit a Child for Prostitution
Attempted Child Abuse
Jeff Storey
Possession of a Controlled Substance
Customer solicit/ engage in prostitution
Dennis Boholano
Solicit a Child for Prostitution
Attempted Child Abuse
Jay Russell
Luring of a Child
Attempted Statutory Sexual Seduction
Attempted Child Abuse
Jason Smith
Solicit a Child for Prostitution
Luring Child by Computer
Attempted Child Abuse
Attempted Statutory Sexual Seduction
Attempted Use of a Child 14 or Older as a Subject of Sexual Portrayal
Possession of Controlled Substance
Possession for Sales
Sales of a Controlled Substance
Daniel Edmonds
Luring of a Child
Attempted Statutory Sexual Seduction
Attempted Kidnapping
Attempted Child Abuse
Misdemeanor Arrests:
Danyal Sayed Ali
Customer solicit/ engage in prostitution
Sergio Diaz-Alvarado
Customer solicit/ engage in prostitution
Jobin Nash
Customer solicit/ engage in prostitution
Blake Caranza-Aquil
Customer solicit/ engage in prostitution x2
Obstructing and Resisting
Bahram Solman
Customer solicit/ engage in prostitution
Carlos Gomez-Ygomez
Customer solicit/ engage in prostitution
Sabino Rosales
Customer solicit/ engage in prostitution
Daniel Bonilla
Customer solicit/ engage in prostitution
Edward Swainston
Customer solicit/ engage in prostitution
Jose Gomez
Customer solicit/ engage in prostitution