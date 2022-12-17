18 Arrested in Prostitution and Child Exploitation Sting
MGN

Local law enforcement conducted a two day operation to combat sex purchasers and other crimes involving sexual exploitation, in Sparks on December 15 and 16, 2022.

The goal of the operation was to target those attempting to purchase sex from both adults and juveniles, along with those attempting to engage in sexual activity with juveniles.

Detectives were solicited by individuals on various online platforms, and after talking, the individuals arranged to engage in sexual activity with the undercover detectives. 

During the operation, law enforcement contacted and arrested 18 individuals who arrived at the meet location.  Twelve individuals were arrested for misdemeanor Solicitation of an Adult for Prostitution and two of those individuals were also charged with an additional felony crime.  Six individuals were arrested on felony charges for attempting to engage in sexual activity, with someone they believed to be a juvenile.

The agencies involved included the regional Human Exploitation and Trafficking (H.E.A.T) unit, the Sparks Police Department, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI Northern Nevada Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, the FBI Northern Nevada Safe Streets Task Force, the University of Nevada Police Department – Northern Command, the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Washoe County School District Police, the Regional Sex Offender Notification Unit, The Reno Police Department Downtown Enforcement Team, Nevada Department of Corrections, and the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

If you have information regarding sex trafficking or prostitution, please contact HEAT at 775 325-6470.

Felony Arrests:

Daniel Mariscal

Luring of a Child (2)

Attempted Statutory Sexual Seduction

Attempted Child Abuse

Vijaykrishna Merugu

Assault with Deadly Weapon of Protected Person

Customer solicit/ engage in prostitution

Brandon Carr

Solicit a Child for Prostitution

Attempted Child Abuse

Jeff Storey

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Customer solicit/ engage in prostitution

Dennis Boholano

Solicit a Child for Prostitution

Attempted Child Abuse

Jay Russell

Luring of a Child

Attempted Statutory Sexual Seduction

Attempted Child Abuse

Jason Smith

Solicit a Child for Prostitution

Luring Child by Computer

Attempted Child Abuse

Attempted Statutory Sexual Seduction

Attempted Use of a Child 14 or Older as a Subject of Sexual Portrayal

Possession of Controlled Substance

Possession for Sales

Sales of a Controlled Substance

Daniel Edmonds

Luring of a Child

Attempted Statutory Sexual Seduction

Attempted Kidnapping

Attempted Child Abuse

Misdemeanor Arrests:

Danyal Sayed Ali

Customer solicit/ engage in prostitution

Sergio Diaz-Alvarado

Customer solicit/ engage in prostitution

 

 

Jobin Nash

Customer solicit/ engage in prostitution

Blake Caranza-Aquil

Customer solicit/ engage in prostitution x2

Obstructing and Resisting

Bahram Solman

Customer solicit/ engage in prostitution

Carlos Gomez-Ygomez

Customer solicit/ engage in prostitution

Sabino Rosales

Customer solicit/ engage in prostitution

Daniel Bonilla

Customer solicit/ engage in prostitution

Edward Swainston

Customer solicit/ engage in prostitution

Jose Gomez

Customer solicit/ engage in prostitution