On March 20, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s investment of $197 million funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for Community Wildfire Defense Grants.
According to the Department of Agriculture, 417 grant applications were received requesting more than $525 million, from which 100 proposals were awarded.
In the state of Nevada, Somersett Owners Association (“SOA”)’s was the only grant recipient and was awarded the amount of $2.34 million with a matching contribution from the SOA and its sub-association Sierra Canyon of $900k for a total investment of $3 million over five years to reduce the catastrophic effects of unmitigated wildfires.
In 2022, the SOA established a Joint Fire Fuels Mitigation Task Force comprised of representatives from the U.S. Forest Service, the City of Reno Fire Department, the Somersett Owners Association and its sub-associations, Somersett Golf and Country Club, and surrounding agencies. The Task Force was established to address wildfire risks in the upper Urban Interface areas in and around the Somersett neighborhood of Washoe County, Reno, Nevada.
As a result of the federal grant, the SOA will be investing these funds to mitigate the impacts of wildfires.
The SOA’s Fire Fuel Mitigation Task Force plans to collaborate with local agencies, the U.S. Forest Service, local firefighting agencies including Reno Fire Department, and Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District to deliver a successful outcome.
The federal grant funds will be used to deliver a multi-pronged approach to meeting the National Cohesive Wildland Fire Management Strategy to reduce risks to human life and property and increase the probability of effective fire suppression.
Multiple new fire breaks will be constructed, hundreds of acres of fire fuels will be reduced through mastication and hand thinning, biomass will be hauled off site, and effective evacuation plans will be developed.
Funds will also be directed to outreach and education to reduce human caused fire ignitions and increase wildfire readiness.
“Increasingly dangerous wildfires threaten thousands of Nevadans and their homes each year, which is why I fought for funding in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to help communities reduce their wildfire risk,” said Senator Cortez Masto. “I’m glad to see neighborhoods like Somersett taking advantage of this funding to create defensible space, reduce high-risk fuels, and make sure residents have the information and resources they need to stay safe.”
City of Reno Ward 5 Councilmember for Somersett area, Kathleen Taylor, said, “To be the only Nevada recipient of this grant is a true testament to the collaboration and dedication of everyone who worked so hard to make this possible. I could not be prouder to be part of this community. Congratulations to the team!”
Somersett’s Board President, Jacob Williams said, “This grant is a tremendous opportunity for all of us to come together as a community and take action to protect the Somersett and Northwest area of Reno. It’s not “if”a wildfire will happen, we all know it will. As a direct result of this outstanding award of funds, when a wildfire occurs, we’ll be better prepared to assist firefighting personnel and thus, have a better chance to protect community members, property, and surrounding areas.’’
Sierra Canyon’s Board President Melanie Gover said, “We are ecstatic about this grant award. We have had a robust fire fuels mitigation program for the past several years, thanks in large part to our Fire Fuels Reduction Committee. Being included as a grant recipient will allow us to continue to build on their accomplishments. We owe much gratitude to Somersett for their leadership in forming the Task Force and their leadership in submitting the grant application.”
For more on the announcement, visit the federal site: Community Wildfire Defense Grant - Funded Proposals | US Forest Service (usda.gov)