Twenty Reno Fire Department recruits graduated from the academy on Friday.
The recruits graduated during a ceremony at the McKinley Arts & Cultural Center.
They'll be out serving the citizens of Reno starting on Sunday.
One of the recruits who graduated is following his father's footsteps.
"My father pinned me today. Like I said huge honor. I'm very proud to be working with him and carrying his name on my back. Can't stress that enough,” says Elijah Brewer.
During the 19-week academy, the recruits were trained on all aspects of operating as a firefighter with RFD including firefighting, vehicle extrication, wildland fire operations, water rescue, technical rescue, hazardous materials calls, Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and other skills.
The fire chief says they saw a record call volume so more staff is definitely needed.
The fire department has already started a new recruiting academy which will add 10 more firefighters to the City of Reno.
