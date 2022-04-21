The Reno Rodeo unveiled this year’s limited edition commemorative poster on Thursday during the Reno Rodeo Association luncheon held at the Elk’s Lodge.
Local artist Chris Lacey was commissioned by 2022 Reno Rodeo president Josh Iveson to create the piece. Both the original oil painting and a framed poster print were unveiled simultaneously, revealing a scene in which a cowboy is pushing horses through Nevada’s high desert.
“I gave Chris three parameters – horses, cowboys, Nevada,” said Iveson. “Even though this isn’t a typical rodeo scene, to me, horses equal rodeo. Besides the contestants, the number one thing is the horses.”
Lacey, who lives in Reno, is a western wildlife artist with works featured in numerous sportsmen's magazines, catalogs and books. For the past 14 years, he has primarily been focused on mural paintings. You can see his work in 28 Cabela's stores throughout the country.
“It was fun to get back in front of an easel,” said Lacey. “I was nervous, but it was like getting back on a bike and it was an awful lot of fun.”
This wasn’t the first time Lacey has been commissioned to create the official Reno Rodeo poster. “I did the 1996 poster as well and I feel incredibly lucky to be able to do this twice.”
For Iveson, there was never a question. “It was always going to be Chris Lacey. I knew if I ever had the honor to be president, I’d want him to do it.”
As they embarked on the process of creating the commemorative print, Iveson provided Lacey with plenty of inspiration and references to draw from.
Lacey used the high desert north of Gerlach where Iveson’s family’s ranch was as the setting. The black and white horse featured in the print is one of Cotton Rosser’s horses that Iveson rides into the arena during grand entry. Legendary rodeo horse, Powder River Rodeo’s Two Buck Chuck, is also depicted and the cowboy is a nod to the drawing done by Will James for the 1919 program cover for the first annual Nevada Round-Up (as the Reno Rodeo was then called).
Those familiar with Nevada wildlife may also spot a shed deer antler, some sage grouse peeking out from the brush, a white-tailed antelope squirrel and a coiled-up rattlesnake.
The limited run of 250 signed and numbered prints will be available for sale through the Reno Rodeo office.
For more information about the rodeo and to buy tickets, visit renorodeo.com.
You can also buy tickets in person at the Reno Rodeo Association office located at the Livestock Events Center, most easily accessed from Sutro St. through Gate 6.
Reno Rodeo encourages fans to only purchase tickets through official channels to avoid high-priced charges by third-party ticket resellers. For ticket related questions email rrticketoffice@renorodeo.com.
(Reno Rodeo)