The Interim Finance Committee of the Nevada Legislature has approved more than $21 million of American Rescue Plan Act funding to support COVID-19 treatments as well as an intermediate care facility for youth in Clark County.
The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services’ Division of Public and Behavioral Health (DPBH) was allocated $19.6 million to support the increase in access to monoclonal antibody treatment and other COVID-19 treatments throughout Nevada.
Through this funding, the state says Nevadans will have easy access to oral antiviral medication and freestanding treatment centers.
"Treatments are incredibly important to Nevadans who have contracted COVID-19 to lessen the impact of the virus, and we are incredibly grateful for the resources to make the treatments more widely available,” said Governor Steve Sisolak. “Thank you to the Nevada Legislature for recognizing the importance of treatment options for those who have tested positive for COVID-19.”
Monoclonal antibody treatment can be given to COVID-positive patients to reduce hospitalization, emergency room visits and, ultimately, deaths. Monoclonal antibody treatments have been reported to cut the risk of hospitalization and death caused by COVID-19 by as much as 70%.
Currently, monoclonal antibody treatments are being provided across the state at about 48 facilities, including hospitals, medical centers and clinics and other health facilities.
While the cost of the treatment is free, the cost to administer the medication by a medical provider is high. The state says the funding allows DPBH to ensure that equitable access to monoclonal antibody treatment is in place statewide for all Nevadans regardless of geography, demography or health insurance coverage.
Additionally, the Division of Child and Family Services (DCFS) was approved for more than $1.9 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds to support Clark County and an intermediate care facility for youth.
“The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on mental health and behavioral issues for children and youth has been widespread and there is an increasing number of children suffering from mental health conditions,” said Dr. Megan Freeman, State Children’s Behavioral Health Authority. “The greater the needs of the child, the more difficult it can be to find an appropriate placement and we know these funds will be put to good use to support children in Clark County needing a higher level of care.”
