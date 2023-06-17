THE ROW's BBQ, Brews and Blues Festival returned to the streets of downtown Reno for its 26th year this weekend.
Festival attendees had the opportunity to enjoy a selection of Nevada's best barbecue while sampling a variety of brews and beverages distributed from more than 50 microbreweries.
Free live entertainment included performances from The Music of Chicago starring Chicago co-founder and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, Danny Seraphine and Jeff Coffee former lead singer of Chicago along with Purple Reign and many more festival favorites.
Famous actor and comedian, Vince Vaughn also participated in this year’s festival festivities.
THE ROW's signature festival food will be available at Gregg's BBQ Pit, including St. Louis-style barbecue ribs, smoked beef brisket and pulled pork. Guests can enjoy traditional fixings like creamy coleslaw, barbecue baked beans and cornbread, as well as the popular Geno's Smoked New York Steak Flatbread. Other food booths will offer chili cheese dogs, Nashville hot chicken sandwiches, smokey chicken wings, street tacos, funnel cakes, shaved ice and much more.
Additionally, the festival featured the Brewfest Beer Olympics.
Participants put their drinking and physical strength to the test as teams of four compete in different obstacles and challenges for the 26th Annual BBQ, Brews and Blues Beer Olympics Champion title.
Brewfest Beer Olympics is open to the public both Friday, June 16 and Saturday, June 17, from 3-7 p.m. The festival will also include corn hole tournaments, camel rides and much more.