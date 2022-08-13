Sparks aerie #2625 (local chapter) of the Fraternal Order of Eagles is hosting the second annual Aerie-Con this year at the Boys and Girls Club in Reno.

It's happening August 13-14 at 1300 Foster Drive from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on both days.

Pop culture fans can check out free table top gaming, vendors form local artists, as well as new games that are debuting and a cosplay contest.

The convention was started to raise money for the Solace Tree nonprofit, that strives to offer a safe space and assistance for kids, teens, and families who are struggling with the loss of a loved one.

The Solace Tree provides an environment where people can express their feelings of grief and encourage them to face their pain and learn how to smile again.

Tags

Recommended for you