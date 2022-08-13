Sparks aerie #2625 (local chapter) of the Fraternal Order of Eagles is hosting the second annual Aerie-Con this year at the Boys and Girls Club in Reno.
It's happening August 13-14 at 1300 Foster Drive from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on both days.
Pop culture fans can check out free table top gaming, vendors form local artists, as well as new games that are debuting and a cosplay contest.
The convention was started to raise money for the Solace Tree nonprofit, that strives to offer a safe space and assistance for kids, teens, and families who are struggling with the loss of a loved one.
The Solace Tree provides an environment where people can express their feelings of grief and encourage them to face their pain and learn how to smile again.