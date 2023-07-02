U.S. Senators Jacky Rosen (D-NV) and Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) announced that the Te-Moak Tribe of Western Shoshone has been awarded $500,000 from the Tribal Broadband Connection Program to help deploy high-speed internet services.
Funds for the program came from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that Senators Rosen and Cortez Masto helped pass into law.
“Having access to the internet is essential for students completing school work, parents working from home, and seniors seeking telehealth services,” said Senator Rosen. “I’m proud to see that the funding I secured through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help connect Tribal communities in Nevada to high-speed internet, which is increasingly critical to everyday life. Making sure that every household in Nevada has access to high-speed internet remains a top priority for me, and I will continue to ensure our state has the resources to bring everyone online.”
“I’ve made it a priority of mine in the Senate to make it easier for underserved communities to get online,” said Senator Cortez Masto. “Tribal communities in Nevada rely on quality broadband for everything from operating their small businesses and Tribal governments to accessing health care and educational resources, and this funding will make a big difference by delivering high-speed, reliable internet to members of the Te-Moak Tribe.”
