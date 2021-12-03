Washoe County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested a 76-year-old man on seven felony juvenile sex crime charges.
In August of 2021, Washoe County patrol deputies were originally made aware of crimes against children by 76-year-old George Francis Mager.
After the initial report, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office detectives took over the investigation.
Multiple victims who knew the suspect came forward and described similar patterns of behavior to detectives.
Detectives arrested Mager on August 26, 2021.
Mager was charged with three felony counts of lewdness with a child under 14, two felony counts of attempted lewdness with a child under 14, and two felony counts of indecent exposure.
Anyone who may have information related to this investigation is asked to contact the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (775) 328-3320 or Secret Witness at (775)322-4900. Reference case number WC21-4063
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office assisted in this report.)