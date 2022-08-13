Earlier in Gardnerville, conservative politicians gathered for the annual Basque Fry at The Corley Ranch. Officials say it's a celebration of Nevada's Basque heritage but also conservative principles.
Saturday marks the 7th annual event put on by Morning In Nevada PAC as a part of it's mission to educate the community about conservative causes.
We spoke with someone form the organization who says all of the proceeds go to the foundation. U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) said to the crowd "I was at the very first Basque Fry 7 years ago, standing here as men and women who love freedom."
Former U.S. Senator Paul Laxalt used to host Basque Fry's in Northern Nevada and Washington D.C., then in 2015 Adam Laxalt, Paul's grandson, became the elected Nevada Attorney General continuing the Basque Fry tradition.
Andy Matthews, the Executive Director of Morning In Nevada PAC tells us "I don't know if anybody back then would have imagined it would grow into the amazing annual event that it is, but it really has become a wonderful event and something we look forward to every year."
There were keynote speeches from U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, Former Nevada Attorney General, Adam Laxalt and the Republican Nominee for Nevada Governor, Joe Lombardo.
Matthews says "I think that a lot of people who are here especially this year are looking forward to the speeches, there's a lot of concern of what's going on in our state and in our country." Adam Laxalt spoke to the crowd "I stood up in front of many thousand Nevadans and we talked about what was going on in America."
Mathews also mentions how the event is full of family friendly entertainment, he says "It seems like every year people walk away talking about how delicious the food is." With a plethora of food at the event, the most popular dish everyone was talking about is a lamb fry, they also had live music to listen to during intermissions.