Cold Springs Family Center hosted their 7th annual Holiday Bazaar and Tree Lighting on Saturday.
The event was a free and fun community event with vendors and holiday activities.
This year, The Cold Springs Family Center added a ‘Support Our Seniors’ goods drive.
They are also collecting everyday goods, such as laundry detergent, garbage bags, shampoo, hand soap, toothpaste, cleaning supplies, etc.
Pandora Gulan, from the Cold Springs Family Center says “Things are so expensive, so let’s help make their life a little easier this holiday season by providing them with some basics.”
Donations can be dropped off December 7th until December 15th.