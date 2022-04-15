Native Nevadan Jehudiel Mendoza Moreno began experiencing health issues at just two years old; he battled a severe bacterial infection, underwent years of dialysis treatments, was put into a medically-induced coma and had fingers and part of his foot amputated. He was among 1,900 children in the U.S. under 18 waiting for a life-saving organ donation.
Fortunately, thanks to a life-saving kidney transplant surgery in December 2020, he's now a rambunctious 8-year-old.
He threw the first pitch and was able to run the bases at the Reno Aces Home Run for Life game, presented by Donor Network West after the second inning Friday at Greater Nevada Field.
Donor Network West, northern Nevada’s and northern California’s federally designated non-profit organ procurement organization, is supporting the six Home Run for Life games throughout the 2022 season. With more than 600 Nevadans waiting for lifesaving organ transplants, the partnership will bring critical awareness about organ donation to the community and its sports fans.
“To see Jehudiel run the bases at Greater Nevada Field will be so powerful for his family and the community to witness – it’s not something he would have been able to do without his kidney transplant,” Janice Whaley, president and CEO of Donor Network West, said. "It’s Nevadans like him that make our mission at Donor Network West so essential in bringing the community together to save and heal more lives.“
“Jehudiel’s health issues have changed us. It was very difficult for me to watch him have to go through his health issues and dialysis treatments while his siblings could play,” Maria Moreno Álvarez, Jehudiel’s mom, said. “Now his life is less complicated and we thank his kidney donor and their family. Today, he has a strong desire to live – he is a fighter.”
This is the first time Donor Network West and Reno Aces have partnered to showcase the Home Run for Life program. Once a month, a brave individual in the northern Nevada community will be honored by taking a ceremonial trip around the bases with each team lining the baselines. Individuals honored have received life-saving transplants or have lost a loved one who saved lives through organ donation.
“Partnering with Donor Network West on their life-saving mission is an exciting new way we fulfill our mission. We can’t wait to highlight those whose lives have been saved by organ donation in our monthly Home Run for Life ceremonies,” Eric Edelstein, President, Reno Aces and Greater Nevada Field said.
To learn more about being an organ donor, or to register as an organ donor, visit DonorNetworkWest.org.
(Donor Network West)