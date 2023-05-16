Tuesday, Attorney General Aaron Ford called a meeting with the press to discuss Nevada’s ongoing fight against the opioid epidemic. He started on a somber note.
"Just look at the numbers, according to 2022 data from the Nevada Overdose Data to Action program, there were 497 overdose deaths in Nevada containing a synthetic opioid such a fentanyl. According to DHHS, there were 566 opioid deaths in Nevada in 2021. In 59% of these deaths, synthetic opioids like fentanyl were found," explained (D) NV Attorney General Ford.
Ford then broke the news announcing that Nevada has settled with CVS Pharmacy Incorporated for $151.9 million dollars.
"I'm happy to say you can add to that total because my office has reached a settlement with CVS Pharmacy Incorporated that will bring in an additional $151.9 million dollars to the state of Nevada specifically for the abatement of the opioid crisis. That's $151.9 million dollars against CVS," said Ford.
In total, the office of the Nevada Attorney General has garnered more than half a billion dollars from all of their lawsuits against companies that allegedly contributed to the opioid epidemic.
Back in 2019, litigating counties and cities, which includes Reno, signed on board with the One Nevada Agreement.
Essentially, the counties and cities agreed not to pursue opioid lawsuits themselves and gave authority to the state to seek recompense from companies that contributed to the opioid epidemic. In return, the counties and cities get a percentage of the state's recompense.
The state has had successful lawsuits against AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, Johnson and Johnson, and others.
Of the $151.9 million CVS settlement, $66.1 million will be retained by the state and deposited in the Fund for Resilient Nevada. $80.98 million will be allocated to the litigating counties and cities. They can determine how to allocate the funds, but it must be used for opioid abatement.
The state's allocated will be used in a strategic way outlined during the 2021 legislature - which requires committees of experts in the field to recommend resources and programs.
Additionally, the AG’s office forced CVS to take new measure.
"In addition to the monetary relief that the settlement will bring to Nevada, it also requires CVS to develop a controlled substance dispensing program, with a list of patient, prescription, and prescriber red flags," explained Ford.
The Attorney General’s Office has used outside council throughout their lawsuits against opioid companies.
Ford told reporters that the outside legal consultants have been “worth their salt,” as Nevada has received proportionally more money than other states who did seek outside council.
The office is pursuing one final lawsuit against Teva Pharmaceutical Industries. The trial is set for August.