Weather Alert

...Hot Temperatures Through Monday... * Noticeably warmer temperatures and less cloud cover arrive today. While nothing too out of the ordinary for late June, high temperatures today will run 6 to 12 degrees above average with mid to upper 90s across lower valleys and mid 80s in the Sierra valleys. * By Monday, temperatures across western Nevada will rise further, to within a couple degrees of the daily records that were set in 2015. Expect many of the valleys along and east of a line from Chalfant, to Fernley, to the Smoke Creek Desert, to climb into the low 100s by late afternoon. Elsewhere in the lower valleys, high temperatures in the upper 90s will be common with mid to upper 80s in the Sierra valleys. Fortunately, overnight temperatures will cool off nicely due to the very dry airmass in place. * For the overall risk, most of the Sierra will remain in a Low Risk for heat related illness while the remainder of northeast California and western Nevada will see a Moderate Risk. Consider reducing, canceling or rescheduling strenuous activities to a cooler time of the day. Individuals at risk should stay in the coolest available place. Drink plenty of fluids to stay well hydrated. Never leave children or animals in a vehicle for any amount of time as the temperature inside a car rapidly heats to a deadly level.