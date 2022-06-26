A group of Algerian youth (and a handful of American students) graduated from their Reno-leg of an international exchange managed by Northern Nevada International Center.
For about a week and a half they’ve been going around town to meet with businesses, nonprofits, academics, and loads of Reno-specific activities as part of a cultural and academic exchange.
The majority of participants are from Algeria (some are from America) and they are selected based on projects they are working on and hoping to implement when they return home…
These projects are designed to help improve quality of life and the economy in Algeria and further improve diplomatic relations between Algeria and the U.S