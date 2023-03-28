Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. Gusts may exceed 65 mph for wind prone locations along I-580 and US-395. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area, Surprise Valley California and Northern Washoe County. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The peak wind speeds are anticipated to be from late morning through late afternoon. Localized areas of blowing dust will be possible this morning and early afternoon before rain moves into the region. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. &&

...WINTER STORM BRINGS STRONGER WINDS WITH RAIN AND SNOW TODAY, COLD AND SHOWERY WEDNESDAY... * Gusty south to southwest winds will precede and accompany the main cold front today. Widespread wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph in valley locations with gusts exceeding 60 mph in wind prone areas will likely bring difficulties for high profile vehicles, aviation and boating activities. Please see the Wind Advisory for additional details. * For lower elevations of western Nevada and northeast California, mostly light rainfall is expected as snow levels jump above 5500 feet during the day. Rain-snow lines will rapidly fall behind the cold front this evening, so minor snow accumulations up to 2 inches will be possible for foothill locations and Virginia City. The late March sun angle will limit accumulations on most road surfaces in lower elevations. * Tonight, a band of snow or a rain-snow mix could produce accumulating snowfall and slick travel conditions for areas near and east of US-95. This includes I-80 east of Lovelock and Highway 50 east of Fallon. Elsewhere in western Nevada, roads that start out wet this evening could develop icy patches overnight especially on bridges or overpasses as temperatures drop below freezing. * Snow and pellet showers will develop Wednesday with a 25% chance for any given location in western Nevada to see up to 1" of snow Wednesday afternoon and evening. Showers will be more prevalent in the Sierra with 1-6" of additional accumulation possible, and a 15% chance for a rumble of thunder.