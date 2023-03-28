March 28, 2023:
Alpine County says their phone systems are back up after being down for a few days.
----------------------------------------
The county says they are working on the issue with no estimated time of reconnection.
Frontier Communications is reviewing the phone circuit as well.
If you require service or need to communicate with an Alpine County Department, please utilize the email address of the department.
County Service Email Addresses
Assessor / Recorder’s Office
Jacob Rasberry – Assessment Technician
Jeanette Millar – Auditor Appraiser & Recording Technician
Steven Sklar – Senior Appraiser
Donald O’Connor – Assessor / Recorder
Department of Finance
Klaus Leitenbauer - Director
kleitenbauer@alpinecountyca.gov
Debbie Oberlander - Assistant Auditor-Controller
doberlander@alpinecountyca.gov
Susan Lapin – Tax Collector (Markleeville)
Mary Wenner – Assistant Tax Collector (Woodfords)
Matt McSorley – Budget & Procurement
Clerk’s Office
Teola Tremayne - Clerk
Library, Museum & Archives
Rita Lovell
Behavioral Health Services
Tim Streeper – Deputy Director
Crisis Hotline: 1-800-318-8212
Public Health Services
Tim Streeper – Deputy Director
Community Development
Sam Booth – Director
Ethan Gray – Deputy Director
Katheryn Kniceley - Administration
Katie Johnson – Administration
Dial a Ride
Ron Dobyns
Dial-A-Ride Driver
Cell - 530-721-1097
Emergency Services
Alpine County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch: 530-694-2231