The median home price in Reno hit $625,000 in January.
That’s according to the latest report released by the Reno/Sparks Association of REALTORS®.
The new price is an increase of 32.4% from last year and a 12.6% increase from the previous month.
Existing condos sold for $354,500, an increase of 24.4% from last year.
As for Sparks, the median home price was $532,500, an increase of 25.3% from last year and a 3.6% increase from the previous month. Existing condos sold for $306,950, an increase of 55.5% from last year.