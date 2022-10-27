You might have noticed the Atlantis is undergoing some new construction. So, what exactly are they doing?
The resort has opened their new shopping center on the first floor by the atrium lounge.
It features three outlets - the luxury shoppe, the boutique shoppe, and the sundry shoppe.
On the outside the resort is working on updating fountains and the resort's sign on their largest tower.
Back in May, rooms in the resort's first hotel tower were completely redesigned.
Renovations for second hotel tower is scheduled to begin early next year.