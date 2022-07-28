Attempted Murder Arrest in Amargosa Valley

The Nye County Sheriff's Office says suspects Bryan Santana, 45 and Kara Gaurkee, 33, both from California, were arrested in Nye County, Nevada.
Nye County Deputies first responded to a report of a pedestrian hit and run on Sunday, July 3, 2022 around 7:30am.
Upon arrival, deputies found a man who had serious injuries in front of the 76 Amargosa Gas Station in Amargosa Valley and there was damage to the front of the building.
The victim was transported to University Medical Center and deputies detained both suspects at the scene.
The preliminary investigation shows that both suspects were under the influence of Methamphetamine and Santana struck the victim due to a meth induced paranoia.
During the vehicle search, deputies found meth in the suspect's car.
Santana was arrested for attempted murder, DUI causing substantial bodily harm, possession of meth over 28 grams, and habitual crime based on eight prior felony convictions.
Gaurkee was arrested for aiding a felony offender, DUI drugs and possession of meth over 28 grams.
At this time, there is no known motive or relationship between the victim and the suspects.