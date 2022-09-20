For two consecutive days, semi-trucks have crashed on I-80 in California.
California Highway Patrol and Caltrans shared photos of the crashes.
CHP says drivers in the Donner crashes suffered only minor injuries. There's no immediate word on the conditions of the other drivers.
Here is a smattering of the collisions we’ve seen on I-80 in the Sierra during this recent wet weather system. This is your reminder to SLOW DOWN in wet weather for your safety and that of the traveling public. @CHP_Truckee @CaltransHQ @CHPGoldRun pic.twitter.com/9nNp0HPTGt— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) September 20, 2022
Believe it or not but the driver of this tractor truck sustained only MINOR injuries…it could have been much worse! This is a prime example to SLOW DOWN during wet weather! #chptruckee #slowdown #superlucky #rainsnotoveryet pic.twitter.com/U2pI0vuY9F— CHP Truckee (@CHP_Truckee) September 20, 2022
CHP reported a few more crashes during the night along I-80.
CHP says drivers are urged to be prepared and need to plan ahead if traveling through the mountains. Remember to allow more travel time, reduce your speed, increase your following distance with the vehicles in front of you, and turn on your vehicle’s headlights if your windshield wipers are on - it's the law in California.
As for Nevada, NDOT offers these safety tips:
Showers & thunderstorms will again develop throughout the day today & will be capable of creating heavy rain. Best chances will be over the mountains & northern Sacramento Valley. Localized flooding will be possible over burn scars. Do not attempt to cross flooded roadways! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/n6dnt4WJH4— NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) September 20, 2022