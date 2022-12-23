Inspired by a local student’s generosity to her favorite science museum, the Barracuda Championship and the Reno-Tahoe Open Foundation are partnering to give back to the Terry Lee Wells Nevada Discovery Museum (The Discovery) this holiday season.
If 250 people donate to The Discovery by Dec. 31, the Barracuda Championship will donate an additional $25,000.
Penny Fleming, a third grade student, recently donated her allowance to The Discovery because she loves science and wanted to support the only science museum in her community.
“[It felt good] to give back to The Discovery because it makes me happy when I am there. We need The Discovery in our city so more people can learn about science!” said Fleming.
The Discovery is a hands-on science museum in downtown Reno that inspires curiosity and innovation through STEM education. The money raised will go toward creating new and engaging experiences as well as hosting science exhibitions for people of all ages.
“Barracuda Championship is proud to have partnered with The Discovery over the years – from our annual Birdies for Charity fundraiser to family-centered programming during tournament week, we are always happy to uplift such an impactful organization," said tournament director Chris Hoff. "The museum is an integral piece of our community, and we are thrilled to support their mission of making science accessible to all.”
To help The Discovery reach their goal of 250 donors, visit nvmd.org.
The 25th annual Barracuda Championship, an official PGA TOUR event, takes place July 20–23, 2023 at Old Greenwood in Truckee, Calif.
For more information visit www.BarracudaChampionship.com.