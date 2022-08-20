BaseCamp Offering Free Rock Climbing for Global Climbing Day

In light of Global Climbing Day on August 20, 2022, the BaseCamp rock climbing gym at the Whitney Peak Hotel is partnering with the North face to offer four hours of free climbing for area nonprofits.
Climbing instructors will be on site to help any beginners.
Afterward, they are hosting a member appreciation party at the gym from 5 to 8 p.m. where members can participate in a raffle or the "Climb to the Top" event.
Attendees can also shop the bake sale there, which funds the Sierra Climbing Team.
BaseCamp's purpose is to introduce rock climbing to people who may be interested but have found it inaccessible due to the price or other reasons.
The company's General manager Brian Sweeney says that climbing helps build confidence and self-esteem, while also providing a fun way to get exercise.