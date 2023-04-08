A bill removing the time limit for filing civil lawsuits over sexual assault cases is moving forward in the Nevada Legislature.
If passed, Seante Bill 129 would eliminate the existing two-year time limit for filing a lawsuit and would revise provisions regarding civil actions in assault cases.
It would also amend the state law to clarify that any lawsuit seeking damages can begin against the perpetrator at any time after the assault occurred.
The bill was passed in the Seante Judiciary on Friday.
To add, the SB 129 states if there was a series of two or more acts consisting sexual assault, the plaintiff would not have to identify which specific act resulted in injuries.
To read the full bill, click here: SB129 Text (state.nv.us)