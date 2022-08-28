Bishop Manogue Catholic High School has temporarily closed its campus and issued a two-day class cancellation on Monday, August 29, and Tuesday, August 30, due to flooding in their academic wing.
Students will resume classes virtually on Wednesday, August 31, through Friday, September 2. In-person classes are expected to resume on Tuesday, September 6, after the Labor Day holiday
The flooding was discovered on Sunday, August 28, and is presumed to result from a waterline break at the south end of campus.
School administrators and contracted entities are assessing the damage and developing a repair schedule so students can return to the building as soon as possible.
An immediate communication was issued to students and staff informing them of the flood and providing the necessary resources to continue with virtual education for the remainder of the week.
BMCHS will maintain ongoing communication with its school community as more information regarding the repair timeline is available.
