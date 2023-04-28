The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is advising Nevadans to not provide feed or water to wild horses as they become more active in warmer weather.
While it may be tempting to want to help or interact with wild horses or burros Nevadans may come across, the BLM says everyone has to remember that if we want these animals to stay wild they have to be allowed to be wild.
When the Wild Free Roaming Horses and Burros Act of 1971 was signed into law, it was stated that “all management activities shall be at the minimal feasible level,” meaning that “management activities affecting wild horses and burros shall be undertaken with the goal of maintaining free-roaming behavior.” (43 CFR 4700.0-6(c)).
When members of the public provide supplemental feed and water to wild horses and burros, it can have many negative outcomes not only for the animals, but for people who may not even be involved or aware that the animals are being fed and watered.
Intentions are almost always meant to be good but luring animals from their herd management areas is considered harassment (43 CFR 4700.1 (a & b)) and is illegal.
The BLM also adds that many animals have also been hit and killed by vehicles due to them being habituated to loitering in and around roadways where they get fed by the public or when traveling to a residence or area that has illegally provided them with food and water consistently.
If you see anyone providing feed, salt licks, water, or treats to any wild horses and burros, you are asked to report the incidents to your local BLM office.
(Bureau of Land Management)