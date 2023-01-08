As part of its ongoing effort to support responsible renewable energy development on public lands, the Bureau of Land Management is holding a public scoping meeting in Reno, NV to solicit feedback on the recently announced programmatic environmental impact statement for the BLM’s utility-scale solar energy planning.
The BLM is considering updates to its 2012 Western Solar Plan that included six southwestern states—Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, and Utah—and is seeking comment regarding expanding its solar planning to include five additional states: Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington, and Wyoming.
The Reno meeting is one of a series being held in January and February in various western states, as well as in Washington DC and virtually. For the complete list of meetings visit the BLM webpage.
“The BLM is committed to expanding renewable energy development on public lands to help lead the nation into a clean energy future, enhance America’s energy security, and provide for good-paying union jobs,” said BLM Director Tracy Stone-Manning. “We look forward to hearing from the public on effective ways to expand our nation’s capacity for producing solar energy while continuing to ensure robust protection of our public lands and waters.”
The Reno meeting will be held on Jan. 19, 2023 from 3p.m.- 7p.m. at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center, 4590 South Virginia Street, Reno, NV 89502, in Room A-3 (access through north entrance parking lot). Parking is complimentary for attendees.
The Notice of Intent to update the BLM’s 2012 solar programmatic environmental impact statement was published in the Federal Register on December 8, 2022, with interested parties invited to submit written feedback or to participate in one of the in-person or virtual public scoping meetings.
The public comment period will remain open for 15 days after the last public scoping meeting, or February 6, 2023, whichever is later. For the most current information on these meetings and to view the Notice of Intent, visit the BLM’s ePlanning web site at EplanningUi (blm.gov)
(Bureau of Land Managment)