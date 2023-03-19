The Nevada Department of Agriculture (NDA), Made in Nevada and 44 Nevadan craft breweries, wineries, distilleries and tap rooms are participating in the return of the Nevada Craft Beverage Passport for 2023.
Beginning Friday, March 17, passports can be picked up and stamped at any participating location.
“We are so excited to bring a second year of the Nevada Craft Beverage Passport to the state,” said NDA senior trade officer Dillon Davidson. “An estimated $42,000 in additional beverage sales were made from the passport last year, and we’re happy to continue to support Nevada’s craft beverage industry while offering fun incentives for passport holders.”
This passport highlights craft beverage establishments across the state and supports local Nevada businesses. With every visit to a local Nevadan establishment on the passport, participants receive a stamp – the more stamps you get, the bigger the prize.
Craft beverage establishments from Lovelock to Boulder City offer unique and locally made brewed, distilled or fermented beverages for anyone 21+ to enjoy, with specific locations using locally sourced agriculture ingredients highlighted in the passport.
Last year, the NDA distributed 10,000 passports throughout the state, with five winners of Made in Nevada’s gift basket emerging at the end of 2022.
This year, the NDA added fifteen new Nevadan establishments to the passport, including Ferino Distillery, Lead Dog Brewing, The Fox Brewpub, McHoppers Brew Co. and Slieve Brewing Company in northern Nevada, as well as Astronomy Aleworks, Deadwood Meadery, Pine Hollow Winery, Sanders Family Winery, Tonopah Brewing Co., Trustworthy Brewing Co. and The Underground Speakeasy & Distillery in southern Nevada.
In addition to these establishments, the NDA also added three tap houses to the mix, including Beer NV, Beer Zombies and The Village Well.
Stamps for the 2023 passport can only be collected through Dec. 31, 2023, and must be mailed to the NDA by Jan. 5, 2024, to be eligible for a prize. The more locations stamped, the bigger the prize passport holders can redeem at the end of the year. Some locations are also offering drink and product specials for passport holders. Please drink responsibly and assign a designated driver or use a rideshare program while collecting stamps.
Learn more about the Nevada Craft Beverage Passport and view the full list of participating locations to pick up a passport at agri.nv.gov/passport
(Nevada Department of Agriculture)