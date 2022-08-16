Bully’s Sports Bar & Grill is inviting Northern Nevada to choose their favorite beer at the second annual Battle of the Beers showdown, Aug. 19 and 20 at the Robb Drive location.
The epic two-day event will feature dozens of regional beers all vying for the title of Reno’s best brew.
The lineup of brewers includes Mammoth Brewing Co, Lead Dog Brewing,The Depot Brewery and Distillery, Hop Valley Brewing Company, Revision, Lagunitas Brewing Co., Founders Brewing Co. and The Brewers Cabinet.
With the purchase of a wristband guests will have access to unlimited beer tastings from the breweries, exclusive giveaways, cornhole, giant Jenga, beer pong, music and a pop-up beer garden, as well as a commemorative Battle of the Beers shirt, while supplies last.
Wristbands are $20 in advance or $25 at the door and are available for purchase at the Robb Drive Bully’s location.
A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit Bikers Against Child Abuse.
For more details visit BullysSportsBar.com.