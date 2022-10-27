C-A-L Ranch Stores, a farm, ranch, and home store celebrated the Grand Opening of their new store in Reno Thursday with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony.
The C-A-L Ranch Ribbon Cutting event coincides with the Grand Opening event starting on Thursday, October 27 through Saturday, October 29.
Grand prizes were given away daily throughout the event which included a Coleman Powersports Mini-Bike, Harvest Right Freeze Drier, Husqvarna Zero-Turn Lawn Mower, Rhino Safe, Liberty Safe, $500 Gift Certificate in Carhartt apparel. Additionally, many more prizes, gift cards, and giveaways will be distributed during the 3-day event.
A fundraiser event will be held by the local Reno Washoe County 4-H Club on Saturday, October 29, beginning at 11:00 a.m. They will be serving soda samples and hotdogs for just $1. C-A-L Ranch Stores has a strong reputation for supporting 4-H, FFA, and the High School and Junior High School Rodeo, amongst other farm and ranch community events.
C-A-L Ranch Stores say they are excited to now be a part of the Reno Community.
C-A-L Ranch Stores was founded in 1959 in Idaho Falls, Idaho and is known for providing home, farm, and ranch supplies, including pet food, tools and hardware, outdoor gear for camping, hunting and fishing, as well as feed, tack, and fencing supplies.
Additionally, the company carries a wide selection of clothing and footwear for the whole family in western, work, and everyday styles from top brands.
The new location is at 3400 Kietzke Lane.
To learn more about C-A-L Ranch Stores, visit CALRanch.com or follow them on Facebook