California Governor Gavin Newsom
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

California Governor Gavin Newsom has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a press release from Governor Newsom's Press Office, the governor tested positive after experiencing mild symptoms. 

In accordance with local and state health guidelines, the California governor will remain in isolation until he tests negative. 

While being vaccinated and receiving two COVID booster shots, the governor also received a prescription of Paxloivd, the antiviral treatment used in treatment for those who are positive for COVID-19.   