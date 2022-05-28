Weather Alert

...Cool, Showery, and Breezy Memorial Day Weekend... Gusty winds through Sunday... Periods of gusty west to northwest winds will continue through Sunday, with impacts to outdoor recreation and travel for high profile vehicles. The strongest winds will occur through this evening with gusts of 35 to 50 mph. Winds will diminish but remain breezy for Sunday. Hazardous boating conditions can be expected across all area lakes, along with travel difficulties for high profile vehicles, blowing dust near dry lake beds, and rough air for aviation interests. For Memorial Day, lighter winds from the north are expected. Cool with some showers and a few thunderstorms.... Below average temperatures will continue through Monday with afternoon highs in the 50s and 60s. Morning lows will drop to near and below freezing in the Sierra valleys, with 30s and lower 40s across western NV. The best chances for showers and isolated thunder will be over northeast California and far northwest Nevada between 3 and 10 pm this evening, with additional showers into the Tahoe basin. Rainfall amounts will be spotty in these areas, with a few locations receiving between 0.10 and 0.20 inch. With cooling temperatures, very light snowfall from a dusting up to 1 inch could occur in elevations above 7500 to 8000 feet in northeast California and the Sierra crest west of Lake Tahoe.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. Highest gusts along portions of US-395 and I-580. * WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties, Surprise Valley California, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area and Northern Washoe County. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty winds will create hazardous driving conditions for RVs, trailers, and other high profile vehicles. Blowing dust could reduce visibility near dry lake beds. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. &&