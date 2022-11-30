Richard Campbell

Lyon County deputies have arrested a man they say ran away during a traffic stop after a K9 alerted officers to alleged drugs inside the car.

On Sunday night, deputies say they pulled over a suspicious car for traffic violations on Main Street in Yerington. 

They say the driver, 55-year-old Richard Campbell gave officers a false name and while they were talking to him, he ran away after a K9 alerted them to the alleged drugs inside the car. 

The suspect ran several blocks away before he was caught and placed under arrest.

They say a subsequent search of the car revealed one pound of methamphetamine, a loaded handgun and large amount of money.

Authorities say Campbell has a lengthy criminal history and is a previously convicted felon.

Campbell was arrested and booked into the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office Jail on the following charges:

* Five outstanding warrants for his arrest

* Trafficking a Controlled Substance

* Possession of a Firearm by a prohibited person

* Resisting Peace Officer

* Giving False Identification to Avoid Prosecution

His total bail is: $178,114

(Lyon County Sheriff's Office contributed to this report.)