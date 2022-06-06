More than 100 California Highway Patrol (CHP) cadets will take part in a five-mile run on Wednesday morning (June 8) as the sun begins to rise over the State Capitol in Sacramento.
This predawn tradition marks their final physical task before graduating from the CHP Academy on Friday, June 10.
Family and friends of the cadets will show their support along the route with signs and flags, cheering on the runners.
Once at the Capitol, the cadets will gather at the California Peace Officers’ Memorial to observe a moment of silence in honor of the more than 1,600 women and men whose names are etched on the monument.
By honoring these fallen heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice serving the people of California, CHP cadets are reminded of the dangers associated with the job they are about to undertake.
(California Highway Patrol)